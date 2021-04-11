Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) Trading 5.1% Higher

Shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) traded up 5.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $32.47 and last traded at $32.00. 15,115 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,137,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.45.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Phillips 66 Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 Partners in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 Partners in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.18.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.13. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.12 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 56.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.875 dividend. This is an increase from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.93%. Phillips 66 Partners’s payout ratio is 81.59%.

In other Phillips 66 Partners news, Director Mark Haney purchased 1,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.05 per share, for a total transaction of $43,422.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,843.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSXP. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 2,262.0% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. 22.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP)

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, stevedoring, storage, and fractionation of crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

