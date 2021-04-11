Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Trading Down 4.3%

Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL) traded down 4.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $69.11 and last traded at $69.55. 4,439 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,342,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Piedmont Lithium from $40.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Piedmont Lithium from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on Piedmont Lithium from $39.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Piedmont Lithium has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.40.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.91 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.79.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 223.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 970 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 323.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,419 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 4,903 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the fourth quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the fourth quarter worth about $192,000. 0.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Piedmont Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 2,126 acres in the North Carolina, the United States. It also owns a 61-acre property in Kings Mountain, North Carolina.

