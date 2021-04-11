Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Trading Down 4.3%

Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL) traded down 4.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $69.11 and last traded at $69.55. 4,439 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,342,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Piedmont Lithium from $40.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Piedmont Lithium from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on Piedmont Lithium from $39.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Piedmont Lithium has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.40.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.91 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.79.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 223.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 970 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 323.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,419 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 4,903 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the fourth quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the fourth quarter worth about $192,000. 0.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL)

Piedmont Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 2,126 acres in the North Carolina, the United States. It also owns a 61-acre property in Kings Mountain, North Carolina.

