Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for The Charles Schwab in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 8th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.83 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.80.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The business’s revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.03.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $67.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The Charles Schwab has a 1 year low of $31.63 and a 1 year high of $68.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.93 and its 200 day moving average is $52.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

In related news, Director William S. Haraf sold 7,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $481,792.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,378,827.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 325,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total value of $18,791,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,372,113 shares of company stock worth $81,135,176 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 27,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at $8,468,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

