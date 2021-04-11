Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Lincoln National in a report issued on Thursday, April 8th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.09. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lincoln National’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.61 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.60 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.71 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.72 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.65 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on LNC. B. Riley upped their target price on Lincoln National from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Lincoln National from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Lincoln National from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.62.

Shares of LNC stock opened at $62.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Lincoln National has a fifty-two week low of $26.97 and a fifty-two week high of $67.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.49. The firm has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.31%.

In other Lincoln National news, CAO Christine A. Janofsky sold 7,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $416,981.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LNC. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 6,003 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 33,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,663,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,111,000 after buying an additional 208,224 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 34,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 15,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 174,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,472,000 after buying an additional 39,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

