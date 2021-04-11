Piper Sandler Raises Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Price Target to $165.00

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Nasdaq’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

NDAQ has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nasdaq has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $145.30.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $156.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Nasdaq has a 12-month low of $102.67 and a 12-month high of $156.36. The firm has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $788.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Nasdaq will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 39.20%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 6,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total transaction of $886,259.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total transaction of $2,093,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,175,014.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,022 shares of company stock valued at $4,373,438 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 24,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.