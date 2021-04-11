PirateCash 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $5,606.00 (PIRATE)

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. PirateCash has a market capitalization of $2.74 million and approximately $5,606.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PirateCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000177 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PirateCash has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000184 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000168 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About PirateCash

PirateCash (PIRATE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 30,923,270 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PirateCash is piratecash.net. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling PirateCash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PirateCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PirateCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

