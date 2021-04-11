Pirl (PIRL) Market Cap Tops $203,135.59

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded up 32.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. During the last week, Pirl has traded down 33.2% against the dollar. One Pirl coin can now be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Pirl has a total market cap of $203,135.59 and approximately $593.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,087.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,144.56 or 0.03569055 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $251.49 or 0.00418541 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $686.87 or 0.01143124 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $331.65 or 0.00551949 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $270.56 or 0.00450278 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $232.75 or 0.00387360 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00033286 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003549 BTC.

Pirl Coin Profile

Pirl is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Pirl’s total supply is 84,593,637 coins. The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pirl is pirl.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Pirl is a 3-layered Masternode network blockchain that harnesses the power of Smart Contracts, EVM, Web3 and service masternode networks to provide decentralized storage and immutable (read: unchangeable -secure) content. The main goal of the project is to improve the functionality and performance of Decentralized applications and set new standards for user experience and to provide a real use for blockchain technology. PIRL is using the already laid technological foundation to develop a unique all-in-one platform with easy-to-use features for file storage, communication, entertainment, and p2p marketplace trading. “

Pirl Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirl using one of the exchanges listed above.

