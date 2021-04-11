Pivot Token Market Capitalization Achieves $5.08 Million (PVT)

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One Pivot Token coin can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Pivot Token has a market capitalization of $5.08 million and approximately $866,074.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pivot Token has traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.55 or 0.00055944 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00020480 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.24 or 0.00085430 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $372.54 or 0.00621139 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.60 or 0.00042689 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00033931 BTC.

Pivot Token Coin Profile

PVT is a coin. It launched on August 7th, 2018. Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 coins and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 coins. The official message board for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62 . Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/about

According to CryptoCompare, “Pivot is a community app for those interested in blockchain and world of cryptocurrency. It serves as a tool for the blockchain investor community to collaborate and communicate freely. Pivot started off in China. The Chinese version launched in March 2018 and the international version was launched in July 2018. The main mission of PVT Community is to empower blockchain investors through the community, discover quality projects. The community members can improve their awareness of the blockchain, collaborate within the community, and ultimately guide their investments and entrepreneurship. “

Pivot Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using U.S. dollars.

