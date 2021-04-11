PlotX (PLOT) Market Cap Reaches $10.73 Million

PlotX (CURRENCY:PLOT) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. Over the last week, PlotX has traded up 15.7% against the US dollar. One PlotX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000517 BTC on exchanges. PlotX has a total market cap of $10.73 million and $748,742.00 worth of PlotX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.50 or 0.00054375 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00020421 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $367.64 or 0.00615092 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.60 or 0.00081320 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00038278 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00031991 BTC.

About PlotX

PLOT is a coin. PlotX’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,707,039 coins. The Reddit community for PlotX is https://reddit.com/r/PlotX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PlotX is plotx.io . PlotX’s official Twitter account is @TryPlotX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PlotX is a non-custodial prediction protocol that enables users to earn rewards on high-yield prediction markets. PLOT is a non-refundable functional ERC-20 utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants on the PlotX prediction market protocol with various use-cases like placing predictions, staking and governance. More details on PLOT here. “

PlotX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlotX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlotX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlotX using one of the exchanges listed above.

