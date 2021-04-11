Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) & Kumba Iron Ore (OTCMKTS:KIROY) Head-To-Head Contrast

Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) and Kumba Iron Ore (OTCMKTS:KIROY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Polymetal International and Kumba Iron Ore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Polymetal International N/A N/A N/A Kumba Iron Ore N/A N/A N/A

Polymetal International has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kumba Iron Ore has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Kumba Iron Ore shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Polymetal International pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Kumba Iron Ore pays an annual dividend of $1.43 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.1%. Polymetal International pays out 64.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Polymetal International and Kumba Iron Ore, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Polymetal International 0 1 6 0 2.86 Kumba Iron Ore 1 0 0 0 1.00

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Polymetal International and Kumba Iron Ore’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Polymetal International $2.25 billion 4.25 $480.00 million $1.25 16.20 Kumba Iron Ore $4.45 billion 3.07 $1.13 billion N/A N/A

Kumba Iron Ore has higher revenue and earnings than Polymetal International.

Summary

Kumba Iron Ore beats Polymetal International on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Polymetal International

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals. The company's flagship project is the Kyzyl property located in the East Kazakhstan Region, Kazakhstan. Polymetal International plc was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Limassol, Cyprus.

About Kumba Iron Ore

Kumba Iron Ore Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, extraction, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and shipping of iron ore primarily in South Africa. The company produces iron ore at Sishen and Kolomela mines in the Northern Cape Province. It also operates a port in Saldanha Bay. The company supplies its iron ore to the steel industry; and exports to China, rest of Asia, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and the Americas. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Centurion, South Africa. Kumba Iron Ore Limited is a subsidiary of Anglo South Africa Proprietary Limited.

