Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Porch Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 162,189 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 2,185,855 shares.The stock last traded at $16.34 and had previously closed at $17.30.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PRCH shares. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Porch Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Porch Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Porch Group in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.25.

In other Porch Group news, Director Asha Sharma sold 180,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total transaction of $3,131,446.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,941 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,175.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew Neagle sold 80,729 shares of Porch Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $1,418,408.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRCH. Azora Capital LP acquired a new stake in Porch Group in the 4th quarter valued at $20,147,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the 4th quarter valued at $4,734,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the 4th quarter worth about $3,852,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the 4th quarter worth about $20,176,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Porch Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,562,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform for home service companies. It provides moving concierge services that helps homebuyers to save time and make decisions on critical services, including insurance, moving, security, TV/internet, home repair and improvement, and others. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

