Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI) by 318.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,624 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Premier Financial Bancorp were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Premier Financial Bancorp by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,789 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 117,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 781,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,384,000 after buying an additional 48,999 shares in the last quarter. 31.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFBI opened at $18.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.17 and its 200-day moving average is $14.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.97 million, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $19.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Premier Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:PFBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Premier Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 26.80%. The company had revenue of $19.64 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th.

Premier Financial Bancorp Profile

Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides community banking services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, NOW, savings, money market, club, individual retirement, and overdraft protection accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

