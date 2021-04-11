Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $3.55 Million Holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $3,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Lithia Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Lithia Motors in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $312.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $327.08.

Shares of Lithia Motors stock opened at $399.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.24. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.80 and a 52 week high of $417.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $384.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $314.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.41. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 17.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

In other Lithia Motors news, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 13,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.76, for a total transaction of $5,030,122.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,517,422.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Louis Miramontes sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.02, for a total value of $133,357.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,241.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,243 shares of company stock valued at $7,621,107. 3.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

