Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,726 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $18,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of J. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,767,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,451,000 after buying an additional 716,744 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 984,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,266,000 after buying an additional 192,798 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 864,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,202,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 788,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,967,000 after buying an additional 7,557 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 121.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 538,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,720,000 after buying an additional 295,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Jacobs Engineering Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Benchmark increased their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.38.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 4,125 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total value of $503,703.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,282,194.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

J stock opened at $135.11 on Friday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.17 and a twelve month high of $135.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of 36.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $122.44 and a 200 day moving average of $108.81.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.33%.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

