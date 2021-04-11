Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 3,640 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 369,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,640 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.34% of First American Financial worth $19,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,585,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $701,445,000 after buying an additional 1,833,979 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,368,561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $225,549,000 after buying an additional 839,301 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of First American Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,147,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $110,876,000 after buying an additional 452,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,537,603 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,386,000 after buying an additional 130,327 shares during the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FAF opened at $59.90 on Friday. First American Financial Co. has a one year low of $39.03 and a one year high of $59.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.13.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.39. First American Financial had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FAF. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on First American Financial from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.86.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

