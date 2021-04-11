Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 51,696 Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 599,018 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 51,696 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.73% of Wolverine World Wide worth $18,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WWW. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael A. Volkema sold 6,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $261,327.50. Also, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $226,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,589 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,515.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WWW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.45.

NYSE WWW opened at $38.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 54.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.56 and a 52 week high of $41.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.64.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $509.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.97 million. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 17.74%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.78%.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

