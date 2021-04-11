Private Advisory Group LLC Invests $652,000 in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of L Brands by 4,818.2% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of L Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of L Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 76.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LB stock opened at $66.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.40. L Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $66.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a PE ratio of -85.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.12. L Brands had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 37.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that L Brands, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of L Brands from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price target (up from $78.00) on shares of L Brands in a research report on Friday, March 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of L Brands from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group raised shares of L Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of L Brands from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. L Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.68.

In other news, insider James L. Bersani sold 11,279 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $627,676.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,745 shares in the company, valued at $11,449,709.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie H. Wexner sold 3,050,000 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $177,845,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,137,127 shares of company stock valued at $182,611,443 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

