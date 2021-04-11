Private Advisory Group LLC Lowers Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Private Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000.

FTCS stock opened at $72.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.40. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $52.88 and a 52-week high of $72.52.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

