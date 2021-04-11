Private Advisory Group LLC Sells 132,259 Shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR)

Private Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR) by 87.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,259 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.28% of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BUFR. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,460,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs during the fourth quarter valued at $2,121,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs during the fourth quarter valued at $1,528,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 148,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 32,085 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs during the first quarter valued at $645,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BUFR opened at $22.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.26. First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs has a 1-year low of $19.66 and a 1-year high of $22.48.

