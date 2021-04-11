Private Advisory Group LLC Sells 132,259 Shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR)

Posted by on Apr 11th, 2021

Private Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR) by 87.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,259 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.28% of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BUFR. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,460,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs during the fourth quarter valued at $2,121,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs during the fourth quarter valued at $1,528,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 148,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 32,085 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs during the first quarter valued at $645,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BUFR opened at $22.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.26. First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs has a 1-year low of $19.66 and a 1-year high of $22.48.

Recommended Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR)

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit