Private Trust Co. NA Acquires 2,139 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 36.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ED. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,296,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,695,385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614,960 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,014,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $217,869,000 after acquiring an additional 47,664 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,203,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,672,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,148,000 after acquiring an additional 21,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,570,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,516,000 after acquiring an additional 49,557 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ED shares. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI cut shares of Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.08.

ED opened at $75.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.56 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.775 dividend. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 70.94%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

