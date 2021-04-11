Private Trust Co. NA Acquires 779 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 11.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EWJ. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 343.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2,684.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1,640.7% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period.

EWJ stock opened at $69.67 on Friday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.45 and a fifty-two week high of $72.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.83.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

