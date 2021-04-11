Private Trust Co. NA Has $551,000 Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,017 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,436 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in General Electric were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 157.7% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE stock opened at $13.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $119.47 billion, a PE ratio of 37.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.02 and a 200-day moving average of $10.44. General Electric has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $14.41.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GE has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on General Electric from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on General Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, March 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.93.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

