Private Trust Co. NA Sells 190 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Private Trust Co. NA trimmed its stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,524 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 8,274 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in PerkinElmer by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,952 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in PerkinElmer by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 42,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,122,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PKI opened at $133.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.25, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.70 and a 12-month high of $162.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.12 and its 200 day moving average is $135.33.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.95. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 2,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.07, for a total value of $301,052.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,526,292.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised PerkinElmer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.93.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

