Private Trust Co. NA Sells 427 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Private Trust Co. NA reduced its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,806,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,064,000 after acquiring an additional 9,012,524 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $354,414,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,181,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,337,000. Finally, Wafra Inc. bought a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,523,000. Institutional investors own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Gordon Haskett lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.32.

In related news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 6,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total value of $903,261.90. Also, EVP David A. Rodriguez sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total transaction of $1,571,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,182,795.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,793 shares of company stock worth $10,818,947. Company insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $148.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.72. The company has a market cap of $48.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 280.16 and a beta of 1.83. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.52 and a 12-month high of $159.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Marriott International had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 188.71%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. Analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

