PRIZM (PZM) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $436,815.00

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One PRIZM coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PRIZM has traded 21.4% higher against the dollar. PRIZM has a total market capitalization of $20.14 million and approximately $436,815.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001563 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000690 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

About PRIZM

PRIZM (PZM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,682,870,861 coins. PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PRIZM is pzm.space/en . PRIZM’s official message board is prizmspace.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Prizm is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the NEXT core, built with the Java language open source. The unique algorithm of PoS does not depend on any implementation of the “coin age” concept used by other PoS cryptocurrencies and is resistant to so-called “nothing at stake” attacks. Curve25519 encryption is used to provide a balance of security and required processing power among with more commonly used SHA256 hashing algorithms. “

PRIZM Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIZM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PRIZM using one of the exchanges listed above.

