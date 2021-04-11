ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,348 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in ProPetro were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 8,017 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in ProPetro by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 83,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 8,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in ProPetro during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of ProPetro to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ProPetro in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ProPetro from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of ProPetro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of ProPetro from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.32.

In other news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,947 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $354,180.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,604.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Samuel D. Sledge sold 19,099 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total transaction of $220,784.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,470.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE PUMP opened at $10.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -24.68 and a beta of 3.48. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a one year low of $2.77 and a one year high of $13.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.31.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $154.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.76 million. ProPetro had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, and drilling services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

