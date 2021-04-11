Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.75 Million

Analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) will report sales of $3.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.50 million and the highest is $5.00 million. Protagonist Therapeutics posted sales of $3.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $35.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.50 million to $55.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $38.33 million, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $50.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Protagonist Therapeutics.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.48). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 252.03% and a negative return on equity of 54.00%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PTGX. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.22.

In other news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 24,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $611,211.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 450,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,094,354. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sarah B. Noonberg sold 4,700 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $119,709.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,709. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,591,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,248,000 after acquiring an additional 135,734 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,179,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,068,000 after acquiring an additional 166,476 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 201.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,154,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,572,000 after acquiring an additional 771,659 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 845,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,043,000 after acquiring an additional 259,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 403,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,139,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTGX traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.58. 437,868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,540. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.13 and a 12 month high of $32.10. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.30.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. It is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PTG-200, an oral, interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist peptide, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

