PTON (PTON) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

PTON (CURRENCY:PTON) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. PTON has a market cap of $642,275.15 and approximately $80.00 worth of PTON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PTON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PTON has traded up 106.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.73 or 0.00056423 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00020588 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001678 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.13 or 0.00083847 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $370.89 or 0.00620336 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00042282 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00033079 BTC.

PTON Profile

PTON (CRYPTO:PTON) is a coin. PTON’s total supply is 23,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,950,794,349 coins. The official website for PTON is foresting.io . The official message board for PTON is blog.naver.com/forestingnetwork . The Reddit community for PTON is /r/ForestingHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PTON’s official Twitter account is @foresting_io

According to CryptoCompare, “‘FORESTING' or 'FORESTING Platform' is a blockchain-based social media platform that deviates from the distribution system of traditional social media platforms. It provides a fair value distribution system for users who are the true owners of the platform. Users deliver contents through blockchain technologies and contribute to the platform in a variety of forms. “

PTON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PTON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PTON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PTON using one of the exchanges listed above.

