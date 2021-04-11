Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Has $13.46 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 3.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 102,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,153 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $13,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VTV. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000.

Shares of VTV stock opened at $133.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.59. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $90.98 and a 12 month high of $133.65.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

