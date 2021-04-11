Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Has $4.87 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,628 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.59% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $4,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 59.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period.

GWX opened at $38.32 on Friday. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $23.17 and a twelve month high of $38.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.56.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

