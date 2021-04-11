Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Has $438,000 Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 8.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,954 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,896 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 12,322 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 416,602 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $89,394,000 after buying an additional 6,166 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $2,467,000. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $1,405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.17.

MCD stock opened at $231.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $172.59 billion, a PE ratio of 35.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.15. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $167.85 and a 52 week high of $232.81.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.82%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

See Also: LIBOR

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.