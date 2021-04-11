Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 172 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000.

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $256.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $242.29 and a 200-day moving average of $235.02. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $156.87 and a one year high of $256.89.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

