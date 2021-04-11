Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 1,781 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,954 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,781 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in General Dynamics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,979,841 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,080,481,000 after purchasing an additional 129,279 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in General Dynamics by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,291,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,085,122,000 after purchasing an additional 184,935 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,731,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $552,743,000 after purchasing an additional 219,626 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,148,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $468,576,000 after purchasing an additional 534,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $398,843,000. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GD stock opened at $183.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $121.67 and a 52 week high of $186.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $174.31 and its 200 day moving average is $154.83. The firm has a market cap of $51.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $10.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.51 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.73%.

GD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.06.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

