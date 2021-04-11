PureCycle Technologies, Inc. Common stock (NYSE:PCT) Trading Up 2.7%

Posted by on Apr 11th, 2021

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. Common stock (NYSE:PCT) traded up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $28.55 and last traded at $27.82. 618,570 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 520,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.10.

Separately, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. Common stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

