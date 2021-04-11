Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Issued By Piper Sandler

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Ally Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, April 8th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.06. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ally Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.99 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.78 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ALLY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ally Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ally Financial from $32.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ally Financial from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.19.

Ally Financial stock opened at $47.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 1.61. Ally Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.29 and a fifty-two week high of $47.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 12.22%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Ally Financial news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $646,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,340,368.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.76, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,918,721.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,626 shares of company stock valued at $2,358,517. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.43%.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

