Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Costco Wholesale Co. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Costco Wholesale in a research report issued on Thursday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the retailer will post earnings of $3.43 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.41. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $405.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.78 EPS.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share.

COST has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.72.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $363.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $338.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $360.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale has a 52-week low of $293.84 and a 52-week high of $393.15.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 62.4% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,081 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,713 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 20,193 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 7,641 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 3,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,416 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,678,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.48, for a total transaction of $439,409.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,100 shares in the company, valued at $7,366,248. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total transaction of $252,164.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,920,727.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,193 shares of company stock worth $2,129,064 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

