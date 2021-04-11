QIAGEN’s (QGEN) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reiterated their neutral rating on shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

QGEN has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Norddeutsche Landesbank reissued a hold rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Nord/LB reissued a neutral rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas reissued an outperform rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.92.

Get QIAGEN alerts:

QIAGEN stock opened at $51.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.46. QIAGEN has a fifty-two week low of $39.32 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 63.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.41.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. QIAGEN had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $571.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.85 million. On average, analysts forecast that QIAGEN will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QIAGEN during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of QIAGEN during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of QIAGEN during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QIAGEN during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. 43.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for QIAGEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QIAGEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.