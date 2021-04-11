Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.04 Billion

Analysts expect Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) to post sales of $1.04 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Qorvo’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.04 billion and the highest is $1.05 billion. Qorvo reported sales of $787.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 32%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Qorvo will report full year sales of $3.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.98 billion to $3.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.29 billion to $4.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Qorvo.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on QRVO shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Qorvo from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on Qorvo from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Qorvo from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Qorvo from $196.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qorvo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.55.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,063,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,507,035,000 after buying an additional 44,929 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its holdings in Qorvo by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 4,440,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $738,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,209 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Qorvo by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,387,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $230,677,000 after purchasing an additional 136,634 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at $223,801,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in Qorvo by 132.3% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 629,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,631,000 after purchasing an additional 358,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $191.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.92. Qorvo has a 52 week low of $80.80 and a 52 week high of $199.94.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

