Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires New Shares in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Posted by on Apr 11th, 2021

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 638.8% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 17,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 15,248 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 13,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 6,165 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI World ETF stock opened at $122.56 on Friday. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 12 month low of $81.04 and a 12 month high of $122.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.76.

See Also: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI World ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI World ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit