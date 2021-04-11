Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires New Shares in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 638.8% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 17,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 15,248 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 13,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 6,165 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI World ETF stock opened at $122.56 on Friday. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 12 month low of $81.04 and a 12 month high of $122.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.76.

