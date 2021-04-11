Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Takes Position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 16,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Brant Point Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in nVent Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,959,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in nVent Electric by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 177,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after acquiring an additional 38,872 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in nVent Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in nVent Electric by 81.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 38,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 17,393 shares in the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVT. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on nVent Electric from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on nVent Electric from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on nVent Electric from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. nVent Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

NVT stock opened at $28.49 on Friday. nVent Electric plc has a 12-month low of $15.60 and a 12-month high of $29.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.83 and its 200 day moving average is $23.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.24 and a beta of 1.53.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. nVent Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.35% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $521.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.33%.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

