Raymond James Raises Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Price Target to C$1.30

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$1.20 to C$1.30 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 5.69% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Firstegy raised Ensign Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. ATB Capital increased their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.00 to C$1.50 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$0.80 to C$1.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.50 to C$1.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.35 to C$1.50 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$1.15.

Shares of ESI stock opened at C$1.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$200.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.95. Ensign Energy Services has a 12-month low of C$0.42 and a 12-month high of C$1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.12.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.39) by C$0.27. The business had revenue of C$201.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$197.30 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ensign Energy Services will post -0.9375609 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ensign Energy Services

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the oil and natural gas industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

