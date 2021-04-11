Raymond L. Polman Sells 65,000 Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Stock

Posted by on Apr 11th, 2021

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) Senior Officer Raymond L. Polman sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.60, for a total transaction of C$1,403,980.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,466,685.74.

FR traded down C$0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$21.67. 907,156 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,457,100. The company has a market cap of C$4.83 billion and a PE ratio of 200.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$21.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$17.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.38, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.16. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a one year low of C$9.32 and a one year high of C$30.75.

FR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities lowered shares of First Majestic Silver to a “hold” rating and set a C$23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 17th.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. The company holds 100% interests in San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 17 concessions covering an area of 57,656 hectares located in Sonora; and La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

Recommended Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR)

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit