Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.87-0.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.73. The company issued revenue guidance of above $15.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.27 billion.

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $78.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.14. Raytheon Technologies has a 52 week low of $51.13 and a 52 week high of $80.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RTX shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday. They issued an outperform rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.60.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.