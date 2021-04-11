RealTract Market Cap Hits $1.06 Million (RET)

RealTract (CURRENCY:RET) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One RealTract coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, RealTract has traded 1,029.6% higher against the dollar. RealTract has a market cap of $1.06 million and approximately $2,952.00 worth of RealTract was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.38 or 0.00055940 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00020810 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001681 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.75 or 0.00083375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.93 or 0.00613204 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00041548 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00032427 BTC.

RealTract Profile

RealTract (RET) is a coin. RealTract’s total supply is 24,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,600,000,000 coins. RealTract’s official Twitter account is @realtract and its Facebook page is accessible here . RealTract’s official message board is medium.com/@realtractofficial . The official website for RealTract is realtract.network

According to CryptoCompare, “RealTract is going to launch Smart Contract 2.0 on Blockchain 4.0. RealTract aims to create a truly democratic and decentralized blockchain enabling common users to get the benefits from the blockchain technology and digital currencies. RealTract aims to implement a real practical and powerful support mechanism for blockchain and provide the infrastructure for all kinds of blockchain-based applications, and an underlying development platform for all kinds of DApps and practical and feasible solutions for constructing the global blockchain of future. “

Buying and Selling RealTract

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealTract directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RealTract should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RealTract using one of the exchanges listed above.

