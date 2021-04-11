ReddCoin Price Hits $0.0077 (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. In the last week, ReddCoin has traded 10.4% higher against the dollar. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $222.95 million and approximately $964,747.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0077 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,902.01 or 0.99951064 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00036655 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00010633 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $282.78 or 0.00471834 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.47 or 0.00324494 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $455.49 or 0.00760021 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.41 or 0.00105805 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004782 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00003982 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com . ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

ReddCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

