Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) PT Raised to $24.00

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.05% from the stock’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Regions Financial’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RF. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wedbush downgraded Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Compass Point upgraded Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.47.
Shares of NYSE RF opened at $21.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.82. Regions Financial has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $22.61.
In related news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 56,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $1,135,853.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 219,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,443,863.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John B. Owen sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $1,329,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,415.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,379 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period. 71.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Regions Financial
Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.
