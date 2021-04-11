Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) PT Raised to $24.00

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.05% from the stock’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Regions Financial’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RF. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wedbush downgraded Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Compass Point upgraded Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.47.

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $21.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.82. Regions Financial has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $22.61.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.20. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Regions Financial will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 56,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $1,135,853.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 219,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,443,863.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John B. Owen sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $1,329,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,415.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,379 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period. 71.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

