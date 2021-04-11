Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 77,982 Shares of Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) by 98.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,982 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.17% of Hoth Therapeutics worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hoth Therapeutics by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 5,427 shares in the last quarter. 1.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HOTH opened at $1.78 on Friday. Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $4.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.00.

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for dermatological disorders. The company focuses on therapies for patients suffering from indications, including eczema, chronic wounds, psoriasis, asthma, and acne. It intends to use the BioLexa Platform to develop two topical cream products that treat eczema and reduces post-procedure infections for patients undergoing aesthetic dermatology procedures.

