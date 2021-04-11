Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 17,796 Shares of Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) by 54.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,755 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,796 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Forward Pharma A/S were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Forward Pharma A/S by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 55,741 shares during the last quarter. 12.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Forward Pharma A/S alerts:

FWP stock opened at $7.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.98. Forward Pharma A/S has a 12-month low of $5.65 and a 12-month high of $12.72.

Forward Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing proprietary formulation of dimethyl fumarate for the treatment of inflammatory and neurological indications. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP).

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.