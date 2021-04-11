Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stake in KBS Fashion Group Limited (NASDAQ:KBSF)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in KBS Fashion Group Limited (NASDAQ:KBSF) by 89.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,501 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 4.78% of KBS Fashion Group worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

NASDAQ:KBSF opened at $3.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.12. KBS Fashion Group Limited has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $5.83.

KBS Fashion Group Profile

KBS Fashion Group Limited, a casual menswear company, designs, markets, and sells fashion menswear products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Distribution Network, Corporate Stores, and OEM. It offers apparel products, including cotton and down jackets, sweaters, suits, shirts, T-shirts, jeans, and trousers; accessories, such as shoes, bags, belts, socks, and caps; and footwear for urban males between the ages of 20 and 40 under the KBS brand name.

