Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stake in KBS Fashion Group Limited (NASDAQ:KBSF)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in KBS Fashion Group Limited (NASDAQ:KBSF) by 89.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,501 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 4.78% of KBS Fashion Group worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
NASDAQ:KBSF opened at $3.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.12. KBS Fashion Group Limited has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $5.83.
KBS Fashion Group Profile
