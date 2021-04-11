Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stock Position in Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Puxin worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NEW. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Puxin during the fourth quarter valued at $2,421,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Puxin during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,258,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Puxin by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 11,516 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Puxin by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,069,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,507,000 after acquiring an additional 319,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Puxin in the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Puxin stock opened at $3.76 on Friday. Puxin Limited has a twelve month low of $3.54 and a twelve month high of $12.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.83 and its 200 day moving average is $7.02. The company has a market cap of $327.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.33 and a beta of 1.85.

Puxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides K-12 and study-abroad tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 tutoring services offer result-oriented educational services in various forms, such as classroom-based after-school tutoring, full-time tutoring for preparation of university entrance exams, and art college admission exams, as well as online courses in a large-class setting to help students enhance their academic results through group class and personalized tutoring courses; full-time tutoring services to high school students preparing for university entrance exams and art college admission exams; English tutoring services for children from kindergarten to grade six; and extra-curricular courses, such as painting, calligraphy, music, and science.

